5 years ago — 2017
Nationally known rock act Saving Abel will perform a free show at The View in Chippewa Falls.
10 years ago — 2012
Details are elusive as Eau Claire police investigate the recent murder of 39-year-old Paul Oberle.
20 years ago — 2002
U.S. Catholic bishops will hear from molestation victims at an unprecedented conference in Dallas on clerical sex abuse.
35 years ago — 1987
Presidential contender Gov. Michael Dukakis, D-Mass., woos Wisconsin Democrats at their convention in Stevens Point.
