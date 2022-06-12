5 years ago — 2017

Nationally known rock act Saving Abel will perform a free show at The View in Chippewa Falls.

10 years ago — 2012

Details are elusive as Eau Claire police investigate the recent murder of 39-year-old Paul Oberle.

20 years ago — 2002

U.S. Catholic bishops will hear from molestation victims at an unprecedented conference in Dallas on clerical sex abuse.

35 years ago — 1987

Presidential contender Gov. Michael Dukakis, D-Mass., woos Wisconsin Democrats at their convention in Stevens Point.