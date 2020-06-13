5 years ago — 2015
The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce Business Hall of Fame class consists of Jack Bartingale, Dick Cable, Orren Ingram, Don Litchfield and the Wood family.
10 years ago — 2010
More than 200 participants compete in the Eau Claire Triathlon, which includes a 500-meter swim in Half Moon Lake, a 17-mile bicycle ride and a 6.2-mile run.
20 years ago — 2000
State Sen. Alice Clausing, D-Menomonie, will seek a third term in the 10th District.
35 years ago — 1985
The Federal Aviation Administration asks for increased security at U.S. airports after the third airline hijacking in the Middle East in the past week.