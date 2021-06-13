5 years ago — 2016
The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley in Eau Claire moves from 201 E. Lake St. to the former First Lutheran Church at 1005 Oxford Ave.
10 years ago — 2011
The Menomonie school board drops the district’s Indian logo and nickname on a 7-1 vote.
20 years ago — 2001
Violent crime in the U.S. falls almost 15% in 2000, the sharpest one-year decline ever, the U.S. Justice Department says.
35 years ago — 1986
Benny Goodman, the Big Band era’s “King of Swing” and a clarinet virtuoso, dies at age 77.