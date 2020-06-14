5 years ago — 2015

An explosion caused by a structure fire in the town of Washington destroys a two-story farmhouse and two vehicles on Hickory Road just north of Brackett.

10 years ago — 2010

For decades after gunmen shot down his brothers, Sen. Edward Kennedy lived under constant assassination threats of his own, recently released FBI documents show.

20 years ago — 2000

Thomas J. Kenealy of Cadott is charged with shooting and critically injuring Chippewa County sheriff’s Deputy Bill Kelly.

35 years ago — 1985

The National Speech Tournament, a competition for high school students to be held in Eau Claire, is expected to bring $1 million to the area.