5 years ago — 2015
An explosion caused by a structure fire in the town of Washington destroys a two-story farmhouse and two vehicles on Hickory Road just north of Brackett.
10 years ago — 2010
For decades after gunmen shot down his brothers, Sen. Edward Kennedy lived under constant assassination threats of his own, recently released FBI documents show.
20 years ago — 2000
Thomas J. Kenealy of Cadott is charged with shooting and critically injuring Chippewa County sheriff’s Deputy Bill Kelly.
35 years ago — 1985
The National Speech Tournament, a competition for high school students to be held in Eau Claire, is expected to bring $1 million to the area.