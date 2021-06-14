5 years ago — 2016
The Eau Claire Police Department holds its first Junior Police Academy in an effort to connect with local youth and motivate them to become responsible citizens.
10 years ago — 2011
Debate over Gov. Scott Walker‘s $66 billion budget plan, which draws about 2,500 protesters to the Capitol, is delayed while changes are drafted.
20 years ago — 2001
Mike McMahon, a former North High School softball pitching coach who amassed more than 1,000 victories in his own fast-pitch career, dies at age 53.
35 years ago — 1986
Eau Claire County Supervisor Howard Ludwigson says the county’s Seven Mile Landfill will be filled by mid-August, but a new sector won’t be ready for waste until Sept. 15.