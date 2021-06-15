5 years ago — 2016
A $3.5 million recycling upgrade to its plant in Eau Claire helps Menards earn a Business Friend of the Environment award from Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.
10 years ago — 2011
Work continues on the new $48.8 million W.R. Davies Student Center on the UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus; the first Davies Center opened in 1959 at a cost of $750,000.
20 years ago — 2001
Prosecutors and attorneys for accused spy Robert Hanssen are nearing a deal in which the ex-FBI agent will reveal his secrets and the Justice Department won’t seek to put him to death.
35 years ago — 1986
Millions of Black South Africans stage a strike to protest apartheid.