5 years ago — 2017

Rice Lake junior catcher Sam Soley is named the state’s Division 2 player of the year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.

10 years ago — 2012

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital and the city of Altoona reach a $2 million incentive agreement for the former to begin on a new 84,000-square-foot facility in the River Prairie development.

20 years ago — 2002

Several VFW posts have united to try to bring a Vietnam Veterans Memorial traveling wall to the Chippewa Valley the following year.

35 years ago — 1987

Minneapolis-based electronics retailer Best Buy is building a store near Oakwood Mall.