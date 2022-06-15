5 years ago — 2017
Rice Lake junior catcher Sam Soley is named the state’s Division 2 player of the year by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
10 years ago — 2012
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital and the city of Altoona reach a $2 million incentive agreement for the former to begin on a new 84,000-square-foot facility in the River Prairie development.
20 years ago — 2002
Several VFW posts have united to try to bring a Vietnam Veterans Memorial traveling wall to the Chippewa Valley the following year.
35 years ago — 1987
Minneapolis-based electronics retailer Best Buy is building a store near Oakwood Mall.
