5 years ago — 2015
Donald Trump announces he will seek the Republican nomination for president of the United States.
10 years ago — 2010
President Barack Obama wrests a $20 billion compensation guarantee and an apology to the nation from British oil giant BP for an oil spill off the Gulf Coast.
20 years ago — 2000
Spring 2000 was the hottest on record in the United States, according to the National Climatic Data Center.
35 years ago — 1985
The Shuttle Discovery blasts off for a mission that will include a laser test for the “Star Wars” missile defense system.