5 years ago — 2016
Phillips-Medisize is planning for the addition of 100 jobs in a new 80,000-square-foot building in Menomonie.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire North High School baseball team celebrates winning the Division 1 WIAA state championship after beating Neenah 11-1 at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
20 years ago — 2001
President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in person for the first time at a summit in Slovenia.
35 years ago — 1986
Complaints about odors, water contamination and spillage of turkey waste on roads are leveled against Barron-based grower-producer Jerome Foods at a hearing.