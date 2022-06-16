5 years ago — 2017
Gov. Scott Walker appoints UW-Eau Claire’s Ryan Ring as the traditional student representative on the UW System Board of Regents.
10 years ago — 2012
Chippewa Falls High School celebrates its first WIAA Division 1 state softball title with a 4-3 win over Sun Prairie.
20 years ago — 2002
An estimated 1,500 people take part in the annual FATFAR tube float on the Chippewa River despite warnings about high water.
35 years ago — 1987
New York jurors clear so-called “Subway Vigilante” Bernard Goetz of most criminal charges in the shooting of four youths on a subway in 1984.
