5 years ago — 2015
The top speed limit on 800 miles of Wisconsin highways, including Interstate 94, goes up to 70 mph this week.
10 years ago — 2010
Altoona and McDonell high schools take second in their respective divisions at the WIAA state baseball tournament in Grand Chute.
20 years ago — 2000
Some 2,000 people volunteer in Eau Claire as part of the Big Help, an effort sponsored by the cable channel Nickelodeon.
35 years ago — 1985
First American Building Services picks Neillsville over Black River Falls as the site for a metal fabricating plant that eventually will employ 295.