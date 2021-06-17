5 years ago — 2016
Marshfield Clinic Health System releases plans to build a hospital with a cancer center on West Avenue in Eau Claire on the site of The Plaza Hotel & Suiites, which will be razed.
10 years ago — 2011
Ten-year-old Jacob Hemmingson-Seaton of Altoona saves friend Doug Gjerdahl, who fell from a rock formation, hit his head and landed in the Mississippi River in St. Paul Park, Minn.
20 years ago — 2001
Eau Claire County likely won’t pursue further study of an expo center without additional funding from the cities of Eau Claire and Altoona.
35 years ago — 1986
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger will retire, and President Ronald Reagan will nominate Associate Justice William Rehnquist to replace him.