5 years ago — 2015

Dylann Storm Roof, 21, is arrested in the slayings of nine people, including four pastors, during a prayer meeting inside a historic black church in Charleston, S.C.

10 years ago — 2010

A citizens group proposes changes in the Durand school district that include a stronger emphasis on online courses, eliminating teacher tenure and requiring the school board to assume the role of superintendent.

20 years ago — 2000

The former London Square Mall, now known as the Shops at London Square, faces foreclosure.

35 years ago — 1985

President Ronald Reagan says retaliating against terrorists holding about 40 Americans hostage on a TWA plane in Beirut, Lebanon, is too dangerous.