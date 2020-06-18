5 years ago — 2015
Dylann Storm Roof, 21, is arrested in the slayings of nine people, including four pastors, during a prayer meeting inside a historic black church in Charleston, S.C.
10 years ago — 2010
A citizens group proposes changes in the Durand school district that include a stronger emphasis on online courses, eliminating teacher tenure and requiring the school board to assume the role of superintendent.
20 years ago — 2000
The former London Square Mall, now known as the Shops at London Square, faces foreclosure.
35 years ago — 1985
President Ronald Reagan says retaliating against terrorists holding about 40 Americans hostage on a TWA plane in Beirut, Lebanon, is too dangerous.