5 years ago — 2015

St. Patrick’s Parish in Eau Claire will celebrate its 150th anniversary.

10 years ago — 2010

Rice Lake loses 4-0 to Luxemburg-Casco in the Division 2 championship game of the WIAA state softball tournament in Madison.

20 years ago — 2000

U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, wants the federal government to examine why gas pricess are so high in western Wisconsin.

35 years ago — 1985

At least 13 people, including four U.S. Marines, are killed when gunmen fire at two outdoor cafes in El Salvador.