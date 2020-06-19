5 years ago — 2015
St. Patrick’s Parish in Eau Claire will celebrate its 150th anniversary.
10 years ago — 2010
Rice Lake loses 4-0 to Luxemburg-Casco in the Division 2 championship game of the WIAA state softball tournament in Madison.
20 years ago — 2000
U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, wants the federal government to examine why gas pricess are so high in western Wisconsin.
35 years ago — 1985
At least 13 people, including four U.S. Marines, are killed when gunmen fire at two outdoor cafes in El Salvador.