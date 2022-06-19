5 years ago — 2017

The Milwaukee Bucks name Jon Horst, 34, the franchise’s new general manager.

10 years ago — 2012

A $7.9 million Energy Education Center planned for Chippewa Valley Technical College’s West Campus in Eau Claire is included in the school’s budget for the upcoming academic year.

20 years ago — 2002

Philanthropist Mark Phillips donates $1 million to Eau Claire’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

35 years ago — 1987

The Eau Claire Regional Arts Council seeks pictures of The State Theatre in its original condition to help with a planned restoration of the facility.