5 years ago — 2017
The Milwaukee Bucks name Jon Horst, 34, the franchise’s new general manager.
10 years ago — 2012
A $7.9 million Energy Education Center planned for Chippewa Valley Technical College’s West Campus in Eau Claire is included in the school’s budget for the upcoming academic year.
20 years ago — 2002
Philanthropist Mark Phillips donates $1 million to Eau Claire’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
35 years ago — 1987
The Eau Claire Regional Arts Council seeks pictures of The State Theatre in its original condition to help with a planned restoration of the facility.
