5 years ago — 2015
Eau Claire Memorial senior forward Olivia Hanson is named the Leader-Telegram All-Area girls soccer player of the year.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin legislators rely more on out-of-district donors to fund election campaigns than on the people who can vote for them, according to a report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
20 years ago — 2000
A legislative hearing on a proposed mourning dove hunt draws a standing-room-only crowd in Madison.
35 years ago — 1985
Administrators of Eau Claire’s two hospitals say consumers needn’t worry about substantial rate increases if the state deregulates Wisconsin’s hospital industry.