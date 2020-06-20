5 years ago — 2015

Eau Claire Memorial senior forward Olivia Hanson is named the Leader-Telegram All-Area girls soccer player of the year.

10 years ago — 2010

Wisconsin legislators rely more on out-of-district donors to fund election campaigns than on the people who can vote for them, according to a report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

20 years ago — 2000

A legislative hearing on a proposed mourning dove hunt draws a standing-room-only crowd in Madison.

35 years ago — 1985

Administrators of Eau Claire’s two hospitals say consumers needn’t worry about substantial rate increases if the state deregulates Wisconsin’s hospital industry.