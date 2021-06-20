5 years ago — 2016
Cornell’s Jim Nowak, 65, completes the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn.; he’s one of only three men to have competed in all 40 years of the event.
10 years ago — 2011
A judge in Madison rules that Wisconsin’s domestic partnership registry does not violate the state’s constitutional ban on gay marriage — a major victory for the state’s largest gay rights group that had defended the registry established in 2009 to bestow legal rights to same-sex couples.
20 years ago — 2001
A previous federal disaster declaration covering spring flooding and storms in 17 counties is amended to include a tornado that struck Burnett and Washburn counties.
35 years ago — 1986
State regulators close American Bank in Alma, saying the bank suffered from highly speculative loans and mismanagement.