5 years ago — 2017

New owners — Jeremiah and Jordan Fredrickson of Elk Mound and Matthew and Jamie Poore of Portage — take over Bullfrog Fish Farm in Menomonie and rename the business Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm.

10 years ago — 2012

The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Greater Wisconsin, 616 Graham Ave., has a waiting list for services in only its second year.

20 years ago — 2002

The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in May as 35,000 people entered the workforce, Gov. Scott McCallum says.

35 years ago — 1987

Steve Vande Berg of Menomonie and Janet Carson of Chetek are named to Gov. Tommy Thompson‘s Wisconsin Council on Tourism.