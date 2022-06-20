5 years ago — 2017
New owners — Jeremiah and Jordan Fredrickson of Elk Mound and Matthew and Jamie Poore of Portage — take over Bullfrog Fish Farm in Menomonie and rename the business Jeremiah’s Bullfrog Fish Farm.
10 years ago — 2012
The Children’s Dyslexia Center of Greater Wisconsin, 616 Graham Ave., has a waiting list for services in only its second year.
20 years ago — 2002
The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8% in May as 35,000 people entered the workforce, Gov. Scott McCallum says.
35 years ago — 1987
Steve Vande Berg of Menomonie and Janet Carson of Chetek are named to Gov. Tommy Thompson‘s Wisconsin Council on Tourism.
