5 years ago — 2015

Harry Jol, UW-Eau Claire professor of geography and archaeology, is on a team that discovers a mosaic floor hidden under the courtyard behind the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation in Nazareth, Israel, believed to be from one of the earliest churches in Christianity.

10 years ago — 2010

By a 10-0 vote, the Menomonie City Council overturns Mayor Randy Knaack‘s veto of a planned 250-bed student housing complex downtown.

20 years ago — 2000

President Bill Clinton plans to announce that the federal surplus for the next decade will be $1.9 trillion.

35 years ago — 1985

Two recent Memorial High School graduates, Dave Schimke and Gina Davis, take first-place awards at the National Speech Tournament in Eau Claire.