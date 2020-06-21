5 years ago — 2015
Harry Jol, UW-Eau Claire professor of geography and archaeology, is on a team that discovers a mosaic floor hidden under the courtyard behind the Greek Orthodox Church of Annunciation in Nazareth, Israel, believed to be from one of the earliest churches in Christianity.
10 years ago — 2010
By a 10-0 vote, the Menomonie City Council overturns Mayor Randy Knaack‘s veto of a planned 250-bed student housing complex downtown.
20 years ago — 2000
President Bill Clinton plans to announce that the federal surplus for the next decade will be $1.9 trillion.
35 years ago — 1985
Two recent Memorial High School graduates, Dave Schimke and Gina Davis, take first-place awards at the National Speech Tournament in Eau Claire.