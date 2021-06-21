5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire North senior Matt Tolan and Spring Valley sophomore Tyler Leach are named first-team all-state by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
10 years ago — 2011
Lawmakers in Wisconsin, one of the last states to prohibit the carrying of concealed weapons, approve lifting the ban and send Republican Gov. Scott Walker a measure he eventually signs into law.
20 years ago — 2001
Actor Carroll O’Connor, best known as Archie Bunker in “All of the Family,” dies at age 76.
35 years ago — 1986
The growth of caseloads in Eau Claire County’s three circuit courts is taking a toll, Judge Thomas Barland says.