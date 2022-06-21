5 years ago — 2017

After scoring 47 goals in her junior season, Eau Claire Memorial’s Abigail Stow is named the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area girls soccer player of the year.

10 years ago — 2012

Local outdoors journalist Dave Carlson discusses his new book, “A Fish Gift.”

20 years ago — 2002

After 10 years in operation, Menomonie’s Cardinal FG plant produces its 2 millionth ton of glass.

35 years ago — 1987

Legendary dancer, actor and singer Fred Astaire dies at age 88.