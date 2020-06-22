5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa Falls senior outfielder Karleen McElroy, Eau Claire North junior pitcher Abbey Long and Hudson junior infielder Jordan Little are named to the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association all-state first team.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire City Council votes 9-2 in favor of the county’s request to rezone land for a new jail, with Bob Von Haden and Andrew Werthmann dissenting.
20 years ago — 2000
Altoona officials consider annexing 60 acres east of the city for residential housing.
35 years ago — 1985
A rifle-carrying man kills his mother, then himself, inside the State Department in Washington, D.C.