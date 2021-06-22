5 years ago — 2016
John Buchholz, a local musician and English professor at UW-Eau Claire, dies at his home in Eau Claire at the age of 76.
10 years ago — 2011
Eau Claire County District Attorney Rich White, Chippewa County District Attorney Jon Theisen and Eau Claire attorney Brian Wright apply for Gov. Scott Walker‘s appointment to the seat vacated by the retirement of Eau Claire County Judge Benjamin Proctor.
20 years ago — 2001
In response to a threat against Americans in the Middle East, a Marine Corps training exercise in Jordan is cut short, and Navy ships are ordered out of port in Bahrain.
35 years ago — 1986
State Rep. Terry Musser, R-Black River Falls, will run for a second term in the 92nd Assembly District.