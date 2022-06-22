5 years ago — 2017
Four Eau Claire high school baseball programs and Altoona combine for a season record of 101-25, resulting in three conference titles, three sectional finalists and one state qualifier.
10 years ago — 2012
A jury convicts Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State football coach, on 45 counts of sexual abuse.
20 years ago — 2002
Former Eau Claire resident and advice columnist Esther Lederer, better known as Ann Landers, dies at age 83.
35 years ago — 1987
Cadott voters approve a $1 million addition to the junior-senior high school.
