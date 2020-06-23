5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa Falls McDonell junior Thomas Longbella is named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin all-state first team.
10 years ago — 2010
President Barack Obama sacks Afghanistan commander Gen. Stanley McChrystal for comments critical of the administration and replaces him with Gen. David Petraeus.
20 years ago — 2000
During a trip to New Zealand, eighth-graders from Meyer Middle School in River Falls help rescue three drowning fishermen.
35 years ago — 1985
An Air India jumbo jet carrying 329 people crashes into the North Atlantic off Ireland.