5 years ago — 2016
Former Rice Lake and Marquette basketball standout Henry Ellenson is taken by the Detroit Pistons with the 18th pick in the NBA Draft.
10 years ago — 2011
Lance R. Mueller of Chippewa Falls is arrested on a warrant from Texas; Mueller reportedly fired a gun at a hotel in Beaumont, Texas, and the bullet went through two walls before killing Gregory Fleniken.
20 years ago — 2001
If the state buys the Stanley prison for $79.9 miillion as proposed, the private developer who built it, Dominion Venture Group, will lose more than $3.5 million.
35 years ago — 1986
Winnie Mandela, wife of imprisoned South African black nationalist leader Nelson Mandela, calls for the rest of the world to “strangle our country” economically to force an end to apartheid.