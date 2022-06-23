5 years ago — 2017
Chippewa Falls junior Kaylee Frenette is named the Leader-Telegram’s All-Area softball player of the year.
10 years ago — 2012
Anna Cardarella is named executive director of Western Dairyland Community Action Agency.
20 years ago — 2002
A 14-year-old boy drowns while swimming near the Glen Loch Dam in Chippewa Falls.
35 years ago — 1987
State Assembly Democrats say their state budget will begin to take public schools off the property tax rolls.
