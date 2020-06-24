5 years ago — 2015

A deer farm in the Fairchild area is quarantined after it’s determined that a 7-year-old white-tailed doe that died June 8 had chronic wasting disease.

10 years ago — 2010

A nude recreation area near Hixton is joining with nudist organizations across the U.S. in an attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single-day skinny dip.

20 years ago — 2000

President Bill Clinton wants to use $58 billion from the federal budget surplus to help seniors pay for prescription drugs in 2002.

35 years ago — 1985

Sheriff’s deputies with a court order to move trailer homes raid a Posse Comitatus compound in Shawano County and find an arsenal of guns.