5 years ago — 2016
The Green Bay Packers report that revenue rose 8% over the past year to nearly $409 million; it’s the 13th straight year with a new high for the franchise.
10 years ago — 2011
Former U.S. Rep. Dave Obey says a leading Republican plan for congressional redistricting in Wisconsin is a “lousy deal” because it would make districts less competitive and further entrench them as conservative or liberal.
20 years ago — 2001
Gov. Scott McCallum supports the construction of a high-voltage power line between Duluth, Minn., and Wausau.
35 years ago — 1986
Delegates to the Kiwanis International convention in Houston vote to keep women our of the group.