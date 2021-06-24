5 years ago — 2016

The Green Bay Packers report that revenue rose 8% over the past year to nearly $409 million; it’s the 13th straight year with a new high for the franchise.

10 years ago — 2011

Former U.S. Rep. Dave Obey says a leading Republican plan for congressional redistricting in Wisconsin is a “lousy deal” because it would make districts less competitive and further entrench them as conservative or liberal.

20 years ago — 2001

Gov. Scott McCallum supports the construction of a high-voltage power line between Duluth, Minn., and Wausau.

35 years ago — 1986

Delegates to the Kiwanis International convention in Houston vote to keep women our of the group.