5 years ago — 2015
Former Wisconsin Badgers Frank Kaminsky (at No. 9) and Sam Dekker (at No. 18) are taken in the first round of the NBA Draft.
10 years ago — 2010
A U.S. team that includes Dan Johnson, 27, of Eau Claire wins the World Boomerang Championship in Rome.
20 years ago — 2000
In a 7-2 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the 1966 Miranda decision requiring that criminal suspects be informed of their right to remain silent.
35 years ago — 1985
Target, J.C. Penney and Best Products will be anchor stores at the proposed Oakwood Mall.