5 years ago — 2015
Colleagues reflect on the life of Jim Dimock, who dies at the age of 61 after working for the Chippewa Falls school district for 34 years and serving on the district school board.
10 years ago — 2010
Violinist Olivia Langby, 13, of Elk Mound, wins the third annual Chippewa Valley Youth Symphony Concerto Competition.
20 years ago — 2000
The Human Genome project announces it has mapped 97 percent of human genes.
35 years ago — 1985
Triplet daughters are born to Ellen and Robert Soules of Menomonie.