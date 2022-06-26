5 years ago — 2017

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Brogdon, respectively, earn the NBA’s Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year awards.

10 years ago — 2012

Dale Peters, Stephen Rymer and Russell Van Gompel are announced as finalists to become Eau Claire’s new city manager.

20 years ago — 2002

A federal appeals court sparks outrage by ruling it is unconstitutional for schoolchildren to recite the Pledge of Allegiance due to its reference to God.

35 years ago — 1987

A professional wrestling match is held during Sawdust City Days.