5 years ago — 2017
The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo and Malcolm Brogdon, respectively, earn the NBA’s Most Improved Player and Rookie of the Year awards.
10 years ago — 2012
Dale Peters, Stephen Rymer and Russell Van Gompel are announced as finalists to become Eau Claire’s new city manager.
20 years ago — 2002
A federal appeals court sparks outrage by ruling it is unconstitutional for schoolchildren to recite the Pledge of Allegiance due to its reference to God.
35 years ago — 1987
A professional wrestling match is held during Sawdust City Days.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.