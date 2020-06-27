5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa Falls senior pitcher Shelby Crank is named the Leader-Telegram All-Area softball player of the year.
10 years ago — 2010
Three weekend traffic crashes in Wisconsin claim the lives of at least seven people, including two Eau Claire area women and two people from Chetek.
20 years ago — 2000
Two ferrets are euthanized after attacking a 10-day-old baby in Eau Claire more than 100 times.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire’s police and firefighters unions sue the city to stop a program that would cross-train police officers and firefighters to do each other’s tasks.