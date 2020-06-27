5 years ago — 2015

Chippewa Falls senior pitcher Shelby Crank is named the Leader-Telegram All-Area softball player of the year.

10 years ago — 2010

Three weekend traffic crashes in Wisconsin claim the lives of at least seven people, including two Eau Claire area women and two people from Chetek.

20 years ago — 2000

Two ferrets are euthanized after attacking a 10-day-old baby in Eau Claire more than 100 times.

35 years ago — 1985

Eau Claire’s police and firefighters unions sue the city to stop a program that would cross-train police officers and firefighters to do each other’s tasks.