5 years ago — 2017

Facebook announces it now has more than 2 billion users.

10 years ago — 2012

Recent Altoona High School graduate Savanna Milbee gets a jump-start to her music career by finishing runner-up in a nationwide contest to contribute to a Justin Bieber perfume commercial.

20 years ago — 2002

Arcadia’s Ashley Furniture won’t apply for a special permit to expand into a wetland, though state lawmakers are including such a measure in a budget repair bill.

35 years ago — 1987

It’s determined that the four murders in Eau Claire between May 1986 and January 1987 required 20,800 hours of investigative work.