5 years ago — 2017
Facebook announces it now has more than 2 billion users.
10 years ago — 2012
Recent Altoona High School graduate Savanna Milbee gets a jump-start to her music career by finishing runner-up in a nationwide contest to contribute to a Justin Bieber perfume commercial.
20 years ago — 2002
Arcadia’s Ashley Furniture won’t apply for a special permit to expand into a wetland, though state lawmakers are including such a measure in a budget repair bill.
35 years ago — 1987
It’s determined that the four murders in Eau Claire between May 1986 and January 1987 required 20,800 hours of investigative work.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.