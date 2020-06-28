5 years ago — 2015
A Leader-Telegram review lauds Keith Urban‘s performance at Country Fest, which included fans from Altoona and Stanley being brought on stage.
10 years ago — 2010
At a hearing in Madison, Osseo-Fairchild school district residents are sharply divided over whether the use of the Chieftains nickname and logo discriminates against American Indians.
20 years ago — 2000
Elian Gonzalez, a 6-year-old castaway, returns home to Cuba with his father, Juan Miguel Gonzalez.
35 years ago — 1985
Eau Claire police hold a Minneapolis man in connection with a robbery at First Financial Savings and Loan, 806 S. Hastings Way.