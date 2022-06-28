5 years ago — 2017

A state panel approves construction of a $35 million residence hall at UW-Eau Claire and renovations to three UW-Stout buildings totaling $38.25 million.

10 years ago — 2012

Former Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey, who threw for more than 21,300 yards and 133 touchdowns for Green Bay, visits Eau Claire for an autograph session.

20 years ago — 2002

Not replacing the equivalent of 18 teachers who left the Eau Claire school district may help fill a $1.7 million budget shortfall.

35 years ago — 1987

Ground is broken for a shopping mall on Birch Street east of Hastings Way that’s expected to include a new Kerm’s Super Foods.