5 years ago — 2017
A state panel approves construction of a $35 million residence hall at UW-Eau Claire and renovations to three UW-Stout buildings totaling $38.25 million.
10 years ago — 2012
Former Packers quarterback Lynn Dickey, who threw for more than 21,300 yards and 133 touchdowns for Green Bay, visits Eau Claire for an autograph session.
20 years ago — 2002
Not replacing the equivalent of 18 teachers who left the Eau Claire school district may help fill a $1.7 million budget shortfall.
35 years ago — 1987
Ground is broken for a shopping mall on Birch Street east of Hastings Way that’s expected to include a new Kerm’s Super Foods.
