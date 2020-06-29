5 years ago — 2015
The film, “The David Dance,” begins showing in Eau Claire; it stars Guy Adkins, a Chippewa Falls native who died five years earlier at the age of 41.
10 years ago — 2010
A Chippewa County man dies when his tractor is struck by a freight train west of Albertville near the Dunn County line.
20 years ago — 2000
Dave Carlson, whose outdoors program was canceled by WEAU-TV in May, will host a program on WQOW-TV.
35 years ago — 1985
Most of the 39 American hostages held in Beirut, Lebanon, after a hijacking will likely be sent to Syria, where they are expected to be released.