5 years ago — 2016
Frank Smoot, who spent 14 years as an editor and researcher at the Chippewa Valley Museum in Eau Claire before taking a job on the West Coast, is named executive director of the Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie.
10 years ago — 2011
Spring Valley is shaken by the loss of Michael C. Nolen, a Marine killed in Afghanistan.
20 years ago — 2001
Doctors implant a dual-purpose pacemaker in Vice President Dick Cheney‘s chest to control his irregular heartbeats.
35 years ago — 1986
U.S. Sen. John East, R-N.C., is found dead of an apparent suicide.