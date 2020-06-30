5 years ago — 2015
Julie Furst-Bowe announces she’ll leave her post as chancellor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to become Chippewa Valley Technical College’s vice president of instruction.
10 years ago — 2010
A chemical tank explosion at WRR Environmental Services on Highway 93 just south of Eau Claire causes an evacuation of those within a half-mile radius.
20 years ago — 2000
An Arkansas Supreme Court committee sues President Bill Clinton to strip him of his law license.
35 years ago — 1985
The state Legislature passes a two-year budget that includes an 8% income-tax cut for the average taxpayer.