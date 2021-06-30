5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire native Jake McCabe signs a three-year, $4.8 million contract extension with the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League.
10 years ago — 2011
UW-Stout alumnus Dave Schulte, deemed one of only 13 yo-yo masters worldwide by the National Yo-Yo League, performs at L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2001
The Ski Sprites Water-Ski Show Team is eyeing a spot next to the Eau Claire County Exposition Center to build its own lake.
35 years ago — 1986
A merger will create the Uniroyal-Goodrich Tire Co. effective Aug. 1.