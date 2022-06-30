5 years ago — 2017
Retired former Eau Claire school district coordinator of physical education Charlie Kwick reflects on his passion for growing and hybridizing hostas at his south side home.
10 years ago — 2012
A mud-racing accident leaves five people injured at Pioneer Park south of Eau Claire.
20 years ago — 2002
Brooks & Dunn and Dwight Yoakam are among the closing-night performers at Country Fest outside of Cadott.
35 years ago — 1987
A gas price of 95 cents per gallon is expected to hamper Independence Day weekend travel.
