5 years ago — 2015
John Thurston, a UW-Eau Claire psychology professor emeritus, discusses his latest book, “The Thurstonian Theory of Life.”
10 years ago — 2010
Gov. Jim Doyle speaks at Northwoods Brewpub in Eau Claire as part of a statewide tour celebrating the start of a statewide workplace smoking ban.
20 years ago — 2000
Same-sex couples in Vermont are joined as spouses as the state’s civil unions law goes into effect.
35 years ago — 1985
Twenty-nine Americans held hostage by Lebanese Shiites for 17 days will return to the U.S.