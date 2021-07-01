5 years ago — 2016
Eau Claire North senior pitcher Abbey Long is named the year’s All-Area softball player of the year by the Leader-Telegram.
10 years ago — 2011
Altoona officials discuss the possibility of holding a referendum.
20 years ago — 2001
Two companies planning to build ethanol plants in the Chippewa Valley — Stonic Energy in Menomonie and Ace Ethanol in Stanley — are ready to buy land for the projects.
35 years ago — 1986
Menomonie Postmaster Charles Stokke and Alderman Jay Schroeder emerge victorious in the city’s mayoral primary.