5 years ago — 2015
Chippewa Falls native Jasper Arneberg, 21, a cadet first class at the U.S. Air Force Academy, will jump during the upcoming Chippewa Valley Air Show as a member of Wings of Blue — the U.S. Air Force Skydiving Team.
10 years ago — 2010
Jackson County District Attorney Gerald R. Fox says that in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Second Amendment applies to the states, he will no longer prosecute people for carrying concealed weapons or certain other gun-related offenses.
20 years ago — 2000
A 61-year-old Bloomer man will spend a year on probation for making moonshine on his farm.
35 years ago — 1985
Union employees at American Motors Corp. plants in Milwaukee and Kenosha will vote on contract concessions that could save the automaker as much as $50 million each year.