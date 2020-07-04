5 years ago — 2015
Menomonie senior shortstop Terrin Vavra is named the Leader-Telegram All-Area baseball player of the year.
10 years ago — 2010
Wisconsin’s statewide smoking ban begins, banning smoking in all indoor workplaces, including taverns.
20 years ago — 2000
A national poll finds honesty is voters’ most desired quality in a president; candidates Al Gore and George W. Bush rank evenly as being truthful.
35 years ago — 1985
Proposed UW-Eau Claire tuition for the fall semester is $1,309 for a full-time resident undergraduate.