5 years ago — 2016
Artist Alexandra Moehagen is finishing up on a mural on the side of a former storage locker on the east side of Glen Loch Dam in Irvine Park that’s scheduled to be demolished the following year.
10 years ago — 2011
The defense calls UW-Stout student’s death “a freak accident” during the murder trial of Jared Britton.
20 years ago — 2001
The state will open the Stanley prison in July 2002 and a geriatric prison in Chippewa Falls by June 2003, according to a state budget agreement.
35 years ago — 1986
The Farm Aid II concert organized by Willie Nelson draws a big crowd to a Texas racetrack, but donations to help needy farmers are down from the previous year.