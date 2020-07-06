5 years ago — 2015
UW-Claire and UW-Stout report, respectively, $7.7 million and $5.3 million impacts from a yet-to-be approved state budget that would include $140.6 million in total UW System cuts.
10 years ago — 2010
A black bear is living in the Otter Creek area and dining on area residents’ bird feeders.
20 years ago — 2000
The federal government says cranberry farmers will have to cut production or dump 15% of their crop for the year because of a cranberry glut.
35 years ago — 1985
An old landfill on Nelson Road is tainting groundwater in Chippewa Falls.