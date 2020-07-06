5 years ago — 2015

UW-Claire and UW-Stout report, respectively, $7.7 million and $5.3 million impacts from a yet-to-be approved state budget that would include $140.6 million in total UW System cuts.

10 years ago — 2010

A black bear is living in the Otter Creek area and dining on area residents’ bird feeders.

20 years ago — 2000

The federal government says cranberry farmers will have to cut production or dump 15% of their crop for the year because of a cranberry glut.

35 years ago — 1985

An old landfill on Nelson Road is tainting groundwater in Chippewa Falls.