5 years ago — 2016

A storm destroys a barn at Baier Creek Farms near Eau Galle; around 20 springing heifers were rescued and 10 others were killed.

10 years ago — 2011

The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Butler Did It,” a murder mystery production.

20 years ago — 2001

The Bush administration is poised to classify a developing fetus as an “unborn child” eligible for government health care.

35 years ago — 1986

Christian R. Bangert, who was convicted in the 1982 murder of Eau Claire police officer Robert Bolton, dies of a heart attack in the Waupun prison.