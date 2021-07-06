5 years ago — 2016
A storm destroys a barn at Baier Creek Farms near Eau Galle; around 20 springing heifers were rescued and 10 others were killed.
10 years ago — 2011
The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre presents “The Butler Did It,” a murder mystery production.
20 years ago — 2001
The Bush administration is poised to classify a developing fetus as an “unborn child” eligible for government health care.
35 years ago — 1986
Christian R. Bangert, who was convicted in the 1982 murder of Eau Claire police officer Robert Bolton, dies of a heart attack in the Waupun prison.