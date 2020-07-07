5 years ago — 2015
The High Bridge in Eau Claire reopens after $1.15 million in improvements.
10 years ago — 2010
The Eau Claire County sheriff’s office plans to ask for six more jail staff members for 2011 to help staff the newer, larger county jail.
20 years ago — 2000
Nearly 300 teams will take part in the first-ever Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in Eau Claire.
35 years ago — 1985
Suspected California serial killer Charles Ng is arrested in Canada; California’s death penalty may make his extradition difficult.