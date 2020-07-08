5 years ago — 2015
Kathryn Schauf begins work in her new role as Eau Claire County administrator.
10 years ago — 2010
Protesters gather in an effort to stall tree-clearing efforts on Galloway Street and urge Eau Claire city officials against deforesting an area to make way for road and bike trail improvements.
20 years ago — 2000
Seven of the eight bills introduced by state Rep. Rob Kreibich, R-Eau Claire, in the previous legislative session were passed, the highest percentage of any area lawmaker.
35 years ago — 1985
Former Eau Claire psychiatrist Jack Edson faces a retrial on charges he sexually assaulted five young patients.